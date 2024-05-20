Baramulla Polls: Out Of Boycott-Call Shadow

The voters see the first major electoral exercise in the Union Territory post the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 as an opportunity to give vent to their feelings on the developments in the region over the past almost five-year period.

Soibugh, the hometown of Syed Sallahuddin, the Pakistan-based supremo of Hizbul Mujahideen, lies in the Budgam district of central Kashmir and is part of the Baramulla constituency, where National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is among the 22 candidates in the fray.

“The situation has improved and fear faded and that is a good omen for democracy. The people mostly did not vote in the past due to the threat to their lives but, this time, brisk voting is taking place without interference from any quarters,” Abdul Ahad Bhat, a local villager, said after casting his vote.

He was referring to the decline in militant activities over the past couple of years and the absence of any boycott call by separatists this time.

Bhat, however, said,“We have come to vote for the redress of our problems and select a candidate who can represent our voice in Parliament.”

Mohammad Yawar, another voter, said unemployment is one of the biggest issues the people are facing, along with increased power bills.

“We are getting electricity bills more than our consumption. Since there is no government in place for over five years and Jammu and Kashmir is run by the Lt Governor-led administration, we are unable to raise our voice,” he said.

Yawar said people in the Valley have been“dumbstruck” after the abrogation of Article 370.

“Nobody is willing to talk openly and nobody is ready to listen to us. This is an opportunity for us to choose our leader who can hear us and resolve our issues,” he said.

Ghulam Rasool Malik said people are under pressure after 2019 and, wanting to give vent to their feelings, have decided to break all turnout records.

“There is no democracy in Jammu and Kashmir after the imposition of governor's rule. We used to raise our problems with our easily-available representatives but now there is nobody to listen to us,” Malik said, highlighting the need for holding assembly elections to restore a popular government in the Union Territory.

“Sadak, paani and bijli (road, water and electricity) continue to dominate the issues, along with development activities. The people have come out to vote in large numbers to choose their candidate and we are hopeful of a record-breaking turnout,” he said.

Sopore Sheds 'Chhota Pakistan' Tag

Once dubbed“chhota Pakistan”, Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town also witnessed a remarkable shift as voters flocked to polling stations to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections, marking a departure from the low participation witnessed in previous polls.

Formerly a hotbed of militancy and dominated by foreign terrorists in the 1990s, Sopore and Rafiabad areas experienced a resurgence of electoral engagement with a high voter turnout.

Locals such as Ishfaq from the Seelu village, who cast his first vote, expressed a newfound enthusiasm for the democratic process driving positive change in his community.

“I am happy that, after missing my right to vote on the previous occasion, I could vote today because, if I want to see things around me change, I have to be a part of the change,” he said.

Historically plagued by minimal turnout, Sopore and Rafiabad witnessed a significant increase in voter participation this time, with Sopore recording 44.49 per cent and Rafiabad 59.40 per cent, according to the latest data.

Local voices, including Irfan Sheikh of Sopore, emphasised the importance of civic engagement, underlining that change requires active participation rather than passive observation.

“People have to come out to vote as things don't change while staying indoors or by boycotting,” says Sheikh, a resident of the interiors of Sopore and an election agent of the National Conference.

The recent overtures made by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami on entering electoral politics also contributed to the increase in voter turnout, highlighting the organisation's influence in the region.

“No one can deny that the banned group has an influence. In the past, it used to threaten voters. But, today, nothing of that sort is happening,” says Gazanfar Ali, a retired government servant.

Trehgam Votes To Heal 'Old Wounds'

It was a never seen before sight in Trehgam village of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday. The village is native of JKLF founder Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and would always side with the boycott but this time around, people including first time voters, elderly and those who had never voted in the past were seen in queues to exercise their franchise.

For the majority of the visitors to Trehgam, it was a rare sight. The village would wear a deserted look whenever there were polls-Parliamentary or Assembly. Stone pelting, violent clashes between the youth and security forces were routine here, a reason why scores of people including youth continue to have cases against them. A large number of youth from this once a strong separatist bastion, are languishing in jails.

“I am voting for the first time. It's a fact that this village always boycotted elections. Today, we decided to come out in large numbers to exercise the franchise to see development. We voted for a representative who would take care of us, rake up issues like power, development and seek release of scores of youth who are still languishing in jails,” a voter, who identified himself as Sheikh Salim Pervez.

Aijaz Ahmed, a first time voter, standing in a queue to wait for his turn to cast his first vote of life, said in Trehgam area, there are highly qualified youth who are jobless for the reason that this area has earned a“bad name.”

“Ease in our lives is what we youngsters want. There should be equal treatment of Kashmiri youth and the youth of any other state of the country. I believe expressing faith in democratic process will definitely bring something for which I yearn for,” he said. Flanked by his friends, Abrar and Danish, Aijaz said Trehgam has suffered on all fronts and lacks development, youth specific initiatives and above all healing as people of the area have old wounds that need to be healed now.

“It's not feasible for us to discuss the past. We want to heal our wounds and shape our future. Perhaps, our vote will help us to achieve that. Let Trehgam have quality educational institutions, skill development institutes, training institutes for young boys and girls,” said Saima, 20, a local resident of Trehgam.“We have decided today not to stay away from elections and test our candidate once we vote for him. Today's young generation is fully capable of making the candidate whom they have voted for, accountable and answerable.”

Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, an elderly voter, said he voted for the first time in his life.“I have never seen long queues here. This is indeed a rare sight. But we have to see how far this election and our participation will take us. Seems, our vote won't go to waste,” he said.

