US 'Reaffirms Support For Iranian People' After President Raisi's Death

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, May 21 (IANS/DPA) The US has expressed its "official condolences" for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other members of their delegation killed in a helicopter crash.

"As Iran selects a new President, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms," the State Department said in a written statement on Monday.

The Iranian leadership sees the US as its arch-enemy, and the two sides have repeatedly been on the brink of war in the past.

In recent months, in particular, tensions have escalated dramatically due to the Middle East conflict.