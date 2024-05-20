Enemy Intensifies Propaganda Campaign Around Issue Of Ukraine Elections - Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy intensified their propaganda campaign around the issue of the elections in Ukraine and the alleged "loss of legitimacy" by Ukraine's top officials.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformatio , Ukrinform saw.

The topic of the President's“expired” term of office, which would automatically make him illegitimate, is one of the key elements of the large-scale Russian psyop aimed at destabilizing Ukraine from within.

"Actually, there are no doubts about the legitimacy of the Head of the Ukrainian State because in the conditions of a full-scale invasion and martial law, the election process is impossible by law and for security reasons. Article 108 of the Constitution clearly states that 'the President of Ukraine shall exercise their powers until the newly elected President of Ukraine takes office.' Ukraine's international partners have no questions about the legitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities," the statement reads.

The disinformation watchdog urges citizens not to fall for enemy manipulations, and emphasizes that fair democratic elections in Ukraine will be held immediately after the end of the full-scale war and the abolition of martial law.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the next presidential election was supposed to be held in Ukraine on March 31, 2024. Neither presidential, nor parliamentary, nor local elections shall be organized or held under martial law.