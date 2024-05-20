IAEA Investigation Finds No Indications Of Nuclear Material Misuse In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The IAEA's impartial investigation confirmed that no nuclear material had been diverted in Ukraine.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said this at the opening of the Ministerial Segment of the International Conference on Nuclear Security: Shaping the Future, held at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“When there were allegations of nuclear security breaches (in Ukraine – ed.), the IAEA was there to investigate with impartiality and science. We set the facts straight that no nuclear material had been diverted, cutting through the fog of war, and diffusing a tense situation,” he said.

The IAEA Director General added that those seven pillars are backed up by“an enormous ongoing effort by the IAEA to support Ukraine”, including through the continuous presence of IAEA experts at all of Ukraine's nuclear power plants, including Zaporizhzhia NPP on the front lines.

As Ukrinform reported, Kremlin propaganda and Russian officials and institutions have repeatedly accused Ukraine of allegedly misusing nuclear materials to create a so-called "dirty nuclear bomb." At Russia's request, a meeting of the UN Security Council was even convened to discuss these Russian insinuations.