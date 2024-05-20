Man Injured As Russian Forces Shell Lyptsi In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was wounded and houses were damaged in the Russian shelling of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"According to the investigation, on May 20, at about 04:00, the Russian military shelled the village of Lyptsi once again. A 57-year-old man was wounded. The victim was hospitalized," the statement reads.

Residential buildings in the village were damaged, the prosecutor's office added.

According to preliminary data from law enforcers, the occupiers shelled the village with artillery.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.

According to the Kharkiv region's police, evacuation from the Lyptsi community continues.

Since May 10, Russian troops have been conducting an offensive in the north of Kharkiv region, in particular in the Lyptsi direction. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding the defense.