'Know What You're Voting For' Hrithik Roshan Tells Fans

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 2:57 PM
Last updated: Mon 20 May 2024, 2:58 PM
Actor Hrithik Roshan not only cast his vote on Monday during the fifth part of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections but also urged everyone to become a well-informed voter.
After casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, the Fighter star briefly spoke with the media and sent out an important message, highlighting how important it is for everyone to do proper research about the candidates before exercising their voting rights.
"Study the candidates before you vote, know what you are voting for," he said.
Hrithik arrived at the polling booth with his father and director Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinkie Roshan and sister Sunaina.
He also took to Instagram and shared a fam-jam picture from the polling booth. In the image, the Roshans could be seen flaunting their inked fingers. ANI
ALSO READ :
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan mesmerised as Ed Sheeran sings hit song 'Perfect'
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone takes up new hobby
Farah Khan jokes about feeling 'very poor' after tour to Karan Johar's new closet
MENAFN20052024000049011007ID1108236367
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.