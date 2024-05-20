               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar Students Win 12 Medals At ITEX And Special Awards At ISEF


5/20/2024 2:50:48 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Students from the State of Qatar won 12 medals, including 10 gold medals and two silver medals, at the International Exhibition for Innovation, Invention, and Technology (ITEX) 2024, which was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. They also won special awards at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Los Angeles, USA.

ITEX is one of the largest scientific competitions and an international platform for inventions and innovations. At the same time, ISEF is a global competition concerned with scientific and social research.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education participates in these international forums in cooperation with Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council at Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.

MENAFN20052024000063011010ID1108236001


The Peninsula

