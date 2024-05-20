Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty to marry a Kannada film producer?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Baahubali star Anushka Shetty is rumoured to marry a Kannada film producer by the end of 2024. Reports only identify him as a Kannada producer in his early 40s.

Baahubali star Anushka Shetty is rumoured to marry a Kannada film producer by the end of 2024. Reports only identify him as a Kannada producer in his early 40s.

Although no formal announcement has

been made, media speculation indicates that the wedding date has already

been selected.

Many admirers are surprised by the rumours of an engagement. For years,

Anushka was linked

romantically to her "Baahubali" co-star Prabhas.

However, the stars continuously refuted the accusations, claiming they

just

had a close relationship.

Details regarding Anushka's purported fiancé are limited. According to reports, he is a Kannada producer in his early forties.



According to speculations, Anushka Shetty plans to marry before the end of this year. Meanwhile, many speculated that the actress is dating her Baahubali co-star Prabhas.

Anushka and Prabhas are one of Telugu cinema's most popular couples, and fans have long desired to see them together in real life.

However, the two have always claimed that they are simply good friends.

A few years ago, she even responded to the relationship speculations, saying, "Prabhas is one of my three am friends."