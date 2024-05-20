               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty To Marry A Kannada Film Producer?


5/20/2024 2:00:50 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Baahubali star Anushka Shetty is rumoured to marry a Kannada film producer by the end of 2024. Reports only identify him as a Kannada producer in his early 40s.

Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty to marry a Kannada film producer?

Baahubali star Anushka Shetty is rumoured to marry a Kannada film producer by the end of 2024. Reports only identify him as a Kannada producer in his early 40s.


Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty To Marry A Kannada Film Producer? Image

Although no formal announcement has
been made, media speculation indicates that the wedding date has already
been selected.


Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty To Marry A Kannada Film Producer? Image

Many admirers are surprised by the rumours of an engagement. For years,
Anushka was linked
romantically to her "Baahubali" co-star Prabhas.


Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty To Marry A Kannada Film Producer? Image

However, the stars continuously refuted the accusations, claiming they
just
had a close relationship.



Details regarding Anushka's purported fiancé are limited. According to reports, he is a Kannada producer in his early forties.

Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty to marry a Kannada film producer?

According to speculations, Anushka Shetty plans to marry before the end of this year. Meanwhile, many speculated that the actress is dating her Baahubali co-star Prabhas.

Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty to marry a Kannada film producer?

Anushka and Prabhas are one of Telugu cinema's most popular couples, and fans have long desired to see them together in real life.

Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty to marry a Kannada film producer?

However, the two have always claimed that they are simply good friends.

Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty to marry a Kannada film producer?

A few years ago, she even responded to the relationship speculations, saying, "Prabhas is one of my three am friends."

MENAFN20052024007385015968ID1108235721


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search