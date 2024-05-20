               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait First Deputy PM Receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary Of Defense


5/20/2024 10:04:57 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) - Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, discussed topics of common interest and latest regional and global events.
In a press release, the Ministry of Defense that during the meeting Sheikh Fahad lauded the distinguished friendly ties between Kuwait and the US.
The meeting was attended by US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Sasahara. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

