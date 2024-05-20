Biden invokes ‘executive privilege’ over prosecutor`s footage

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden has invoked executive privilege to prevent Republican lawmakers from accessing recordings of his interview with the special counsel investigating his mishandling of classified documents. White House lawyer Ed Siskel informed House investigators of the decision on Thursday, just hours before Republicans planned to recommend holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for not providing the tapes.



The lawmakers had subpoenaed the audio tapes from special counsel Robert Hur’s investigation, wanting to hear why Hur described Biden as a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory” and concluded that a jury would likely not find the president intentionally mishandled state secrets.



In a 345-page report released in February, Hur explained his decision not to recommend criminal charges against Biden, despite finding evidence that Biden had "willfully retained and disclosed" classified information. Hur cited Biden's mental state as a significant factor, suggesting it would be difficult to prove intent.

