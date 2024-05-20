Russia, India intend on holding discussions on visa-free tourism

(MENAFN) Plans are underway for Russia and India to engage in discussions aimed at facilitating visa-free travel for tourist groups, with negotiations expected to commence in June and a bilateral agreement targeted for completion by the end of the year. The initiative, which originated from discussions between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2022 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan, is poised to enhance tourism ties between the two nations.



Nikita Kondratyev, Director of Multilateral Cooperation at the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, provided insights into the progress of the proposed agreement, revealing that India has indicated its readiness for negotiations following internal coordination processes. Speaking at the International Economic Forum ‘Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2024’, Kondratyev expressed optimism about finalizing the deal by the end of the year, citing the potential benefits for both countries.



The envisioned agreement with India seeks to replicate the success of existing visa-free tourism arrangements with China and Iran, which were initiated by Moscow in August of the previous year. These partnerships have led to a significant surge in travel between the respective countries, with Chinese tourists notably comprising a substantial portion of visitors to Russia in the first quarter of 2024.



Data from the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) indicates a notable increase in foreign arrivals, with Chinese tourists accounting for nearly half of the total visitors during this period. The surge in tourism extends beyond China, with other countries such as Turkmenistan, Turkey, Germany, and the UAE also featuring prominently among those making tourist trips to Russia.



As discussions between Russia and India gain momentum, stakeholders anticipate the potential for strengthened bilateral ties and increased tourism flows, underscoring the significance of collaborative efforts in fostering mutually beneficial partnerships on the global stage.

MENAFN20052024000045015687ID1108234624