Hyundai's Car Selling Prices Soared Over Past 5 Yrs, Shows Data

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, May 20 (IANS) Hyundai Motor's vehicle selling prices soared over the past five years due to a weak won (South Korean currency), higher costs and high-end models, the company's data showed on Monday.
In the domestic market, the average selling price of Hyundai's passenger vehicles rose to 53.19 million won (about $39,210) in the January-March period, up 41 per cent from 37.74 million won (around $27,821) for all of 2019, according to the company's earnings reports.
Hyundai's overseas vehicle selling prices also jumped to 64.19 million won (around $47,319) in the first quarter (Q1), up 95 per cent from 32.98 million won (around $24,312) in 2019 mainly due to the won's weakness against the US dollar, reports Yonhap News Agency.
"A combination of a weak won, rising manufacturing costs, and increased sales of SUVs and high-end Genesis models drove up the selling prices of vehicles sold overseas, in particular," a company spokesperson said.
But Kia reported a much lower increase in vehicle selling prices at home and abroad during the cited period.
Its domestic car-selling prices rose 4.3 per cent to 34.01 million won (around $25,073) from 32.59 million won (around $24,027), while overseas car-selling prices climbed 9.9 per cent to 33.06 million won (around $24,373) from 30 million won (around $22,105), the data showed.
MENAFN20052024000231011071ID1108233339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.