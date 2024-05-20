Moecc Measures Enrich Marine Biodiversity: Al Subaie

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The measures taken by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) have contributed greatly to enriching biodiversity in Qatari territorial waters.

“The measures provided safe habitats to marine animals such as dugongs and whale sharks, which witness their largest concentration in Al Shaheen Field area,” said Minister of Environment and Climate Change

H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

He said that MoECC is working within its vision and strategy based on several axes to ensure the protection of the marine environment for sustainability.

“Qatar has allocated 2.5% of its total area to be marine reserves as well as the completion of the national action plan to preserve marine resources, and the preparation of maps of coastal areas and benthic habitats,” said Al Subaie. He noted that these efforts come following Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2023-2030.

The Minister was addressing Marine Wildlife Forum, under the theme“The Impact of Fishing Methods on Marine Habitats and their Sustainability” organised by MoECC in Doha yesterday.

Al Subaie said that the marine environment is considered an integral part of the conscience of the Qatari people, which made Qatar one of the first countries to issue regulations and laws that protect its marine environment, through the establishment of the Supreme Council for the Environment and Natural Reserves in the mid-seventies of the last century.“MoECC efforts to protect the marine environment during the past years included issuing legislation and laws that establish strict monitoring on overfishing,” the Minister said.

He said that the Ministry also carries out campaigns to monitor the territorial waters of the country, to prevent overfishing during fish breeding seasons, in addition to inspecting equipment and tools of seafarers and fishermen that do not meet specifications in cooperation with the relevant state agencies. The forum discussed the MoECC efforts to protect marine environment and prevent overfishing in Qatari territorial waters, through conducting patrolling and monitoring operations.

The speakers also reviewed ministerial decisions and legislation to protect fish stock in Qatari waters. They also reviewed the impacts of overfishing practice, including the depletion of fish stock, the loss of biodiversity, as well as the damage to marine habitats and coral grasses, resulting from the use of environmentally unfriendly fishing tools.

Chairman of the forum Dr. Mohammed Saif Al Kuwari stressed the importance of continuing to protect the marine environment in Qatar, which is witnessing distinct richness as a result of the efforts of MoECC.

He said that the Ministry implemented many environmental programmes and initiatives, which contributed to the sustainability of the marine environment, and thus increasing its biodiversity.