MLRS Attack On Kupiansk District: Five Dead, Number Of Injured Rises To Ten

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in an enemy attack on the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, has increased to ten.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Prosecutors are working at the sites of enemy strikes in the Kupiansk district: five people were reported dead and ten wounded," the regional prosecutor's office said.

According to the report, on May 19, at about 10:30, the Russian military shelled the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district. A 64-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were killed.

"Six civilians were injured, including four women and two men. Today, at around 10:50, the occupiers attacked the village of Kivsharivka in the Kupiansk district. The central part of the settlement was hit. A 72-year-old woman and two men aged 59 and 64 were killed. Another woman and three men were injured," the regional prosecutor's office said.

According to preliminary reports, the enemy hit the settlements with multiple rocket launchers.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).