Foreign Ministry: We Are Closely Monitoring Developments On Iranian Pres. Helicopter

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday that they are closely monitoring with concern reports regarding the helicopter incident of the Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, and his accompanying delegation.
In a statement, the ministry expressed on behalf of the State of Kuwait best wishes and safety of the Iranian President and his accompanying delegation.
The ministry affirmed its support for Iran in this delicate circumstance. (end)
