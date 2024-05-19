               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

QMC Chairperson Meets French Ambassador To Qatar


5/19/2024 9:24:29 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met here today with HE Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar Jean-Baptiste Faivre. The meeting dealt with the two countries' media relations and ways to boost them.

MENAFN19052024000063011010ID1108231555


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search