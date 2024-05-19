QMC Chairperson Meets French Ambassador To Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met here today with HE Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar Jean-Baptiste Faivre. The meeting dealt with the two countries' media relations and ways to boost them.

