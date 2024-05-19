Jamie Carragher Believes Arteta 'Might Have To Wait Till Pep Goes' To Lift Premier League Trophy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Premier League title race is on its final chapter as both Arsenal and Manchester City will take the field on their home grounds simultaneously against Everton and West Ham, respectively.

Both sides are separated by just 2 points heading into the final game of the season but history and form support the Manchester-based side. Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher has stated that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta might have to wait until Man City manager Pep Guardiola leaves, to win his first trophy with the club.

"If Mikel Arteta doesn't win anything again next season, that might be a fourth season without any trophy. But, for me, I'd almost think 'he's a top manager. We know we've got one of the best. We might have to wait till Pep goes'. Don't do anything silly. Don't panic. This guy knows what he's doing. We've seen that in the last couple of years, and you just got to hang on in there," said Carragher to Sky Sports.

Arteta was Gurdiola's assistant manager at Manchester City, where the two shared a special tight knit bond before Arteta took up his first managerial job at Arsenal in November 2019. He led the Gunners to an FA Cup trophy in his first season at the helm but has not been able to replicate any silverware since.

"Anything can happen in a football game, we've seen strange things happen. The only way something could happen is if Man City got a player sent off at 0-0. I can't see City losing that game if it's 11 vs 11, so something freakish would have to happen," added Carragher.

Arsenal coming into the final game week in second place of the table has never won the Premier League and can not do much about the situation other than focus on their final game against Everton.

"Arsenal - do your job. These things do count when you look back and you see a title win by one point or four points, it does count psychologically. You think 'we were close to them' and get as close as you can and make sure you finish the season well. Arsenal have got a difficult game against Everton, they just need to make sure they do their job," said former English player Gary Neville.