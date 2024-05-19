US CENTCOM: Houthis Launch Missile On Tanker In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 19 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday that Houthis launched a missile into the Red Sea that targeted MT Wind, a Greek oil tanker.

CENTCOM posted a statement on X saying "At approximately 1 a.m. (Sanaa time) May 18, Iranian-backed Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) into the Red Sea and struck M/T Wind, a Panamanian-flagged, Greek owned and operated oil tanker."

The statement further explained that the missile caused a flood inside the tanker, which led to the loss of propulsion and steering. The ship launched a distress call and a coalition vessel immediately responded, but no assistance was needed, it added.

The crew were able to restore propulsion and steering, and no casualties were reported, while the tanker resumed its course under its own power.

"This continued malign and reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," the statement concluded.

The US has carried out almost daily strikes on Houthi targets since January 12th, who began a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea that they say are linked to the occupying Israeli entity. (end)

