Satwik-Chirag Crowned Thailand Open Men's Doubles Champions

(MENAFN- IANS) Bangkok, May 19 (IANS) India's star badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the men's doubles title at the BWF Thailand Open after beating the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in the summit clash, here on Sunday.

In what was their fourth final of the season, the world No. 3 Indian pair defeated the world No. 29 Chinese combine, won in straight games, 21-15, 21-15 win in 46 minutes, their longest match of the tournament, to claim their second Thailand Open title.

Moreoever, prior to their tittle-winning match, their lengthiest match all week lasted for just 38 minutes.

The Asian Games gold medallist duo, who bagged their first major title in 2019 at the Thailand Open, haven't dropped a game enroute to their fourth Super 500 title triumph.

Overall, this was Satwik-Chirag's second title of the year, having won the French Open Super 750 tournament in March.