Al Faleh Educational Holding Hosts 19Th Annual Quran Competition

Doha, Qatar: Al Faleh Educational Holding for the 19th consecutive year, organised the“19th Sheikh Faleh bin Nasser Al Thani - May Allah have mercy on him - Quran Memorisation Competition.” This event included all schools across Qatar.

Chief Executive officer of Al Faleh Educational Holding and sponsor of the competition Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani met with the organising committee to establish the rules and guidelines for the competition.

The competition commenced on April 21, 2024, and concluded with a grand award ceremony on May 17, 2024. Preparations began in early March 2024, with invitations sent via email to all schools in Qatar, detailing the competition system, categories, prize values, and participation guidelines.

As usual, the competition was divided into two sections, each with its own rules, prizes, and procedures. The first section was for students of Doha Academy from kindergarten to secondary school, while the second section was for all schools in Qatar. All participants were tested on the premises of Doha Academy.

In the first phase, 236 schools participated, including independent schools, community schools, international schools, kindergartens, and all branches of Doha Academy. A total of 598 students participated in the competition.

Throughout the competition, Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani has closely followed the process and ensured all requirements were met.

Among the jurors was Sheikh Abdul Salam Qandeel, an imam and preacher at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs of Qatar, who received high readings from Al Azhar Al-Sharif. In addition, he has served as an arbitrator in many international competitions.

The general supervisor and organizer of the competition was Sheikh Yousri Elsaka, the coordinator of the sharia sciences at Doha Academy.

Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani hosted the final ceremony at the Academy's headquarter in Al Waab on Friday. She invited all finalists, their families, and coordinators from the winning schools.

The ceremony programme included various segments, and this year's prizes comprised 90 in-kind prizes and 30 cash prizes the first branch of the competition (Doha Academy branch), 15 students won cash prizes and 24 students won in-kind prizes. In the second section of the competition (participating schools), 15 students won cash prizes and 66 students from various schools won in-kind prizes.

Principal of Doha Academy Edward Cooper spoke about the significance of organising such a valuable competition:“Congratulations to all the students who participated this year, and many thanks to their teachers for their support. Competitions like this, which bring schools together to promote Islamic values, are highly rewarding. I was amased by the students' reading skills in terms of knowledge and beauty. I would like to thank event organizer Sheikh Yousri Elsaka for leading this event.”