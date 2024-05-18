Interior Minister: Jordan Is A Safe, Stable Country Amidst Volatile Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 18 (Petra) - Interior Minister Mazen Faraya said that Jordan is a safe and stable country amid an inflamed region, "and security has a relative indicator that depends on the size of the threats and challenges that surround us.Speaking to a dialogue session, organized on Saturday by the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), Faraya said that the nature and volume of smuggling indicate that the matter is more than purely financial for smugglers, especially on the northern border because there are areas outside the control of the Syrian state, which created a fertile environment for some groups and organizations that are trying to finance themselves at any cost."We do not have material or tangible evidence confirming that a specific country is behind the smuggling of drugs into Jordan," Faraya added, noting that any border area in the world witnesses infiltration and smuggling attempts, "and we in Jordan, through cooperation and coordination between the armed forces and security and official agencies, are able to counter these attempts, and indeed we have succeeded in preventing many attempts to smuggle narcotic substances towards neighboring countries, despite the increase in these attempts, especially on the northern and eastern borders.""The smugglers who are caught are not aware of the details of the operation except that they are required to carry out something specific from stage A to stage B, Faraya said, pointing out that attempts to smuggle weapons into Jordan are aimed at trafficking and other matters, and are confronted with strict measures.