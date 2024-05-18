21,000 Wounded, Sick People Need To Travel Outside Gaza For Treatment, Say Strip's Gov't Media Office

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 18 (Petra) - In an update of the most important statistics of the genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation on the Gaza Strip for the 225th day, the government media office in Gaza said that 11,000 wounded people need to travel to treatment for operations and 10,000 cancer patients are facing death and need treatment.There are 1.95 million Palestinians who suffer from infectious diseases as a result of displacement, and 20,000 cases of hepatitis and viral epidemics due to displacement, the office said in a statement on Saturday.It emphasized that 60,000 pregnant women are at risk due to a lack of health care, and 350,000 people with chronic diseases are at risk due to the ban on the entry of medicines.