Education Minister Reviews Plans To Modernize Education System, Develop Human Resources, 1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

He clarified that the directorates of education in the proposed ministry will be reduced from 42 to 12, so that each governorate will have a directorate linked administratively to the General Secretariat for Strategic Planning and Performance, and technically to the General Secretariat for the different stages of education, in addition to giving a greater administrative and technical role to directorates and schools in the governorates, and focusing on the school and the teacher as the basis for the quality of educational outputs and attention in continuous training for teachers.The two bodies, the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions (AQACHEI) and the Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission (TVSDC), will be merged under the name of the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission, and the functions of the Education Quality and Accountability Unit at the Ministry of Education will be transferred to the new commission.He said that the implementation of the plan will be done through three development tracks: Organizational, structural, administrative, institutional, and legislative.For his part, Touq pointed out the link between the NCCD and the Ministry of Education, as the strategic reforms set by the plan are the basis for progress and administrative reform.He said that the new plan is good and ambitious and depends on two basic elements for the success of any plan: structuring and the availability of human resources necessary for the implementation process, noting that if human resources and available financial resources are provided "we will work on a major reform in the education sector, which is very costly to reform, but its return is highly guaranteed."For his part, Bakkar said that everyone is aware that the education system is included in the administrative modernization plans and is linked to the outcomes of the economic modernization vision as part of the government's initiative to develop the public sector.He added that the Ministry of Education will change its name in the future after linking education and human resources and providing an incubating environment to the success of the merger idea as the sector is intertwined.For her part, Dawani reviewed some statistics and figures monitored by field studies in different sectors that contribute to building administrative and institutional reforms.