Erdogan Warns Of Water Disputes Fueling Global Conflicts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday calledattention to the role of "disputes over water sources" in sparkingconflicts around the world, Azernews reportsciting Anadolu Agency.

"Many conflicts in Asia, America, northern Africa, and theMiddle East stem from disputes over water sources," Erdogan said ina speech at a meeting on agriculture organized by Turkish state-runlender Ziraat Bank in Istanbul.

The president also touched on the adverse effects of climatechange and their consequences for water-linked conflicts.

"Due to the adverse effects of climate change, water sources andreservoirs are becoming areas of conflict," he added.

On the Black Sea grain deal that Türkiye and the UN-brokeredbetween Russia and Ukraine in 2022, "If it weren't for the BlackSea grain deal, led by Türkiye, many areas would have suffered fromfamine, particularly African countries," he said.

The president emphasized that Türkiye "prevented the situationfrom getting worse by ensuring passage of 33 million tons of grainthrough our straits" amid the COVID-19 pandemic and war inUkraine.