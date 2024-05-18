Voting Of Kuwait Municipal By-Elections Closes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- The polling stations of the 2024 Municipal Council by-elections held for the ninth and sixth constituencies concluded Saturday evening.

Vote counting of the by-elections, which kick-started at 8:00 am (local time) in 194 polling stations organized at 26 schools, has already started.

Ten nominees were as contesting for the vacant seat in the sixth constituency and eight for the seat in the ninth district. The number of voters in the six and ninth constituencies hit 79,754 and 134,683 respectively.

The polling witnessed inspection tours of Minister of Justice, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Al-Wasmi, and Undersecretary of Minister of Interior Liet, Gen. Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as well as some other senior officials.

Meanwhile, head of emergencies department at Ministry of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Shati said 26 clinics and nine ambulances have been provided for polling stations.

The election was held after the Municipal Council announced on April 22 the vacancy of seats of Nasser Al-Kafif and Faheed Al-Muwaizri. (pickup previous)

