Two Palestinians Injured By Israeli Occupation Forces' Bullets In West Bank

Ramallah: Two Palestinians were shot and injured today by Israeli occupation forces' bullets as they stormed Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

A young man was hit by bullets during the occupation forces' assault on Balata camp, and was subsequently transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Another young man was shot and injured by Israeli colonists in the village of Azmut, east of Nablus.

Medical sources reported that a group of colonists, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, fired live ammunition at residents as they attempted to extinguish fires that had broken out on their lands near the colonial Israeli settlement of Alon Moreh, which is built on the village's land.