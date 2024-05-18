Fight Is Between ‘Ram Bhakt’ And ‘Ram Drohi’, ‘Rashtra Bhakt’ And ‘Rashtra Drohi’: Yogi Adityanath

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to the voters to vote for BJP as the fight is between the“Ram Bhakt” and“Ram Drohi” and“Rashtra Bhakt” and“Rashtra Drohi”.

“Vote for the BJP means a vote for Rashtra Bhakt and Ram Bhakt which is also a vote for development, security and growth of every section of the society,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while addressing the campaign rally for BJP nominee Ujjwal Nikam from North Central Mumbai.

He slammed Congress and the INDIA bloc leaders for raising“questions” over the martyrdom of IPS officer Hemant Karkare and other ATS officers during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

“It is sickening that the Congress and the INDIA bloc leaders are busy glorifying Ajmal Kasab. Ujjwal Nikam, as a learned prosecutor, was responsible for pleading the case against Kasab after which the court ordered his (Ajmal Kasab) execution. Nikam fought to get punishment for terrorists and mafias,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that under the Modi government, the country is not only safe and secure but the terrorist activities have also been curbed.

“The situation was different before the Modi government came to power as there were burgeoning Maoist activities and terror incidents in the country,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that when terror attacks used to take place earlier, the Congress government used to say the terrorists were from outside the borders.

“This equation has changed under the Modi government so much that even if a firecracker busts, Pakistan clarifies that they are not behind it. This is the new Bharat, which doesn't spare those indulging in terror activities against us,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

He added that in the new Bharat, there is respect, development and security.

The Chief Minister also criticised Congress for its“anger” over the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“In Uttar Pradesh, various statements were issued by Congress leaders on the construction of Ram Mandir. Some say it should not have been constructed while others say it should have been constructed outside the country. Under the Modi government, the Ram Mandir was constructed at its original place. I tell Congress people that they have an opportunity to construct Ram Mandir in Italy and if they still are angry then they should construct a temple of Bajrangbali there,” the Chief Minister said.

He also took a swipe at Congress for declaring that if voted to power they (Congress) would“demolish” the Ram Mandir.

“You (Congress) are not in a position to come to power as you are raising the questions over the existence of Ram and Bharat. Therefore, you will not get any opportunity,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.