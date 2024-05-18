LS Polls: Over 20K Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized, 381 Firs Registered In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, May 18 (IANS) Gurugram district administration has recovered 20,104 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 61.16 lakh while 381 FIRs have also been registered after the Model Code of Conduct was implemented.

Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioners (Excise) Amit Bhatia said that till May 16, police recovered 17,174 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 53. 43 lakh and also filed 370 FIRs while 2,930 litres of illicit liquor was seized by the enforcement team during the same period.

He said that the value of liquor seized by the enforcement team is estimated to be around Rs 7.73 lakh while 11 FIRs have been lodged against the concerned persons.

“During elections, it is common to lure voters with liquor. This seized liquor was brought and transported illegally from other states,” Bhatia said.

He said that on the instructions of the senior officers, Nodal Officers have been appointed at all the warehouses of L-1 and L-13 located in the district, who are keeping an eye on the activities at warehouses.

An official said that in each assembly segment, five Flying Squad Teams (FST) along with the police have been carrying out checking operations regularly.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav said that, during the Model Code of Conduct, action will be taken against those carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash.

He said that if anyone has to carry cash of more than 50,000 one must carry the transaction slip from the bank.

“Various FST teams and police are checking suspicious vehicles by setting up checkpoints on the roads going out of the city and district so that cash, illegal liquor and other goods can be recovered,” Yadav said.

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 25 in Haryana.