Bihar: NCPCR Raids Saran Madrasa After Maulana's Death In Explosion; Recover Gun Pellets, Needles (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A recent explosion near an illegal madrasa in Motirajpur village, under Garkha police station limits of Saran district, Bihar, has led to significant concerns and a thorough investigation led by NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo. The incident, which occurred late Wednesday evening, resulted in the death of Maulana Imamuddin and gravely injured a 15-year-old student, Noor Alam.

According to a TOI report, the event unfolded when Noor Alam, a resident of Muzaffarpur, found a ball-like object near the madrasa. The maulana, upon realizing the potential danger, attempted to dispose of the object, which then exploded, injuring both himself and the student.

Imamuddin, a resident of Olhanpur village, succumbed to his injuries en route to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), while Alam is currently undergoing treatment after surgery at a private hospital in Patna.

In a recent visit to Bihar, Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), provided crucial updates via a post on social media platform X.

"Visit to Bihar to investigate the madrasa of the bomb maker.... An explosion took place while making a bomb in the Madrasa Darul Uloom Barkatiya Rizvia Gulshan-e-Baghdad, which was being run illegally in Motirajpur village of Saran (Chapra) in Bihar, in which a child who was brought there from Muzaffarpur got seriously injured. He has undergone a surgery and is admitted in a private hospital in Patna. I met the child and his father there," Kanoongo said in a post written in Hindi on X.

Kanoongo highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that 14 children, who were present at the madrasa, have since disappeared. The focus of the investigation is whether the madrasa was involved in bomb-making activities or if the children were being instructed in such dangerous practices.

"Making bombs or teaching children to make bombs (facts under police investigation) Maulana Imamuddin died, there were 15 children in the madrasa, the remaining 14 children have been made to disappear, most of the children are residents of Katihar," he said.

Two other maulanas from the madrasa are currently absconding, further complicating the investigation. Kanoongo emphasized that the madrasa was operating without government authorization, raising serious questions about its activities and oversight. During his visit, he also discovered gun pellets and sharp needles packed in a polythene bag, indicative of crude bomb-making materials.

Kanoongo expressed concern over the police's initial approach, where the injured child was made an accused, suggesting it seemed exaggerated since the children were ostensibly there for religious education. He urged that legal action should be directed towards the madrasa operators instead. Kanoongo further mentioned the discovery of religious flags and literature, suggesting possible fundamentalist activities and the potential use of bombs to influence ongoing elections in the region.

"The police have made the child an accused, which at first sight seems to be an exaggeration because the children were admitted in the Madrasa for religious education, in such a situation, if the Maulvi of the Madrasa gets the children to make bombs, then according to the law, action should be taken against the Madrasa operators. Some religious flags and literature have also been found. Apart from fundamentalist activities, since elections are also going on here, instructions have been given to investigate the possibility of using bombs made by children to influence the elections," he said in his post on X.

The NCPCR chief has directed that proper treatment, rehabilitation, and compensation be provided for the injured child. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the madrasa's activities and ensure the safety and welfare of the children involved.