Palestine Receives More Rights To WHO

Geneva, Switzerland: The member states of the World Organization (WHO) have decided to grant additional rights to the Palestinians, in a step that resembles the taken by the UN General Assembly several weeks ago.

In their meeting this week, most member states voted for a draft resolution that aims to harmonize the Palestine's participation in WHO with its participation in UN. Also, the resolution called for granting Palestine the right to have a seat among the member states and submitting the proposals and amendments and be elected to the bureau of the General Session and the main committees of the health assembly.

Introduced by some of Arab and Islamic countries, alongside China, Nicaragua and Venezuela, the draft resolution received full support from 101 states, with only five states opposing.