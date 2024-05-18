Sabanto System Makes John Deere Tractors Autonomous Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Sabanto says its Steward automation system now has compatibility with John Deere 5075E tractors.

Steward is described as“an advanced technology platform that enables tractors to run autonomously”.

This addition allows owners of John Deere 5075E cab and open operator station tractors to reallocate their time and efforts to other important aspects of their operation.

Automating field operations is a major development in addressing labor challenges throughout the industry, allowing for continuous tractor operations at any time of day or night. Automation will allow the industry to continue moving forward by doing more with less labor.

Craig Rupp, CEO and founder of Sabanto, says:“By extending Steward's compatibility to include John Deere 5075E tractors, we're enabling more farmers access to the benefits of autonomy.