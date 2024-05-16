Srinagar To Have 'Heat Wave Action' Plan To Address Harsh Summers

The action plan has been introduced under the Chairmanship of Dr. Bilal Mohi-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

The main aim of the action plan is to reduce extreme heat impacts on vulnerable people like Children, pregnant women, elderly people and the people belonging to economically weaker sections with early warning systems & integrated coordination with concerned agencies.

Heat-wave is a condition of atmospheric temperature that leads to physiological stress, which sometimes can claim human life. Heat-wave is defined as the condition where consecutively for three days or more.

A heatwave is declared for hilly regions when the maximum temperatures for a station reach 30 degrees Celsius or more. The average temperature in Kashmir Valley is between 19.1°C to 27.6°C from April to mid-September, The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a report that there is a“high probability” that 2024 will be another record-hot year and warned that the world's efforts to reverse the trend have been inadequate.

Notably, the summer capital Srinagar on September 12, 2023 recorded its second hottest September day in 132 years since 1891, second only to the all-time high of 35°C on September 18, 1934.



According to the action plan report, Srinagar despite being located at a high altitude, surrounded by mountainous and forested areas and having large water bodies viz, Dal Lake, River Jhelum, the Hokersar Wetland etc., is not immune to abnormally high temperatures.



The report notes that the rapid urbanization and changing land use on the suburbs coupled with the congested residential and commercial areas in the city make the District a classic case of“Urban Heat Island Effect” enhancing our vulnerability to abnormally higher temperatures, which when combined with the changing Macro-Climatic Scenario may lead to Heatwaves.

“In order to prevent such instances in the long run, inter departmental interventions aimed at heat-reduction such as development of Green Spaces, induction of Electric Buses, prevention of illegal conversion of Abi and Nambal lands and encroachment on water bodies and urban forests are being implemented vigorously,” the action plan says.



This plan, according to the government, is a package of mitigating measures and aims to protect the lives of citizens without affecting individual livelihoods or macro-economic growth and stability.



The action plan provides insights into various aspects related to heat risk prevention, reduction and mitigation. It is also aimed at facilitating convergence and coordination among all the stakeholders including departments, individuals and community-based organizations for mitigating the impacts of heat waves.

The tourism industry and tourism-dependent economies are also highly vulnerable to the impacts of rising temperatures, according to the report.

The Plan's primary objective is to alert populations at risk of heat- related illness, such as in places where extreme heat conditions either exist or are imminent, and to take appropriate precautions. The Heat Action Plan brings together all stakeholders for a district wide strategy in enforcing preventive, mitigation and adaptation measures to check heat- related debility among people.

Under the heat wave action plan, the government has designated Department/ Nodal Officers that will provide resources, such as personnel, essential services and materials, to support or assist a control agency or affected person.

The teams will convene meetings with Departments/ Organization/ NGOs involved in rehab/ agencies to review mechanisms to respond to extreme heat events.

They will also interact regularly with concerned departments for review the feedback.

They will also identify High risk area of the State/Districts vulnerable to heat wave and focus on such

The government will also organize training for Health Workers, School Children and the local community with the Health Department in prevention measures and treatment protocol.

The teams will distribute IEC material (Pamphlets, Posters & Stickers) in Local Language with Tips to prevent heat wave to Hospitals, Schools, and professional associations.

The Srinagar district administration, according to the action plan has constituted a Tehsil Level Committees to take appropriate and necessary action during the heatwave in the district.



The DDMA has also proposed two training programs for heat wave awareness. The first program aims to educate students and teachers about the risks associated with heat waves and the preventive measures to mitigate them.



The second program targets local residents and community leaders, intending to raise awareness about heat wave risks and promote proactive measures within the community. Through these training initiatives, DDMA endeavors to enhance preparedness and

The admin maintains that the heat wave action plans are key to city adaptation strategies.



“With the forecast of increased frequency and intensity of heat waves in the future, a climate adaptive heat wave action plan will enable Srinagar to efficiently prepare, mitigate and adapt to the heat wave induced by climate change,” it says.



Above-Normal Temperatures Grip J&K

Due to clear weather in Jammu and Kashmir, the heat has intensified, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in Jammu. As the mercury rises across the region, Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, has recorded the heat wave, settling at 5.6 degrees Celsius above normal on Thursday. Although last week saw a similar spike, a brief spell of rain had brought some relief.

Temperatures across most parts of Kashmir are currently 3 to 6 degrees above normal.

According to a local Meteorological department here, there is a possibility of rainfall in some areas of J&K on May 18 and 19, with Kashmir parts expected to be more affected.

In Jammu, Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees above normal, while the minimum was 24.6 degrees Celsius.

Other areas also saw above-normal temperatures: Banihal at 29.6 degrees Celsius, Batote at 29.9, Katra at 36.0, and Bhaderwah at 31.8 degrees Celsius.

In Kashmir, many districts experienced daytime temperatures nearing 30 degrees Celsius. Srinagar recorded a maximum of 28.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 25.4, and Gulmarg 19.3 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar has recorded 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal while Kokernag recorded 4.5 degree Celsius above normal where the maximum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius.

However, Qazigund in South Kashmir was the only place where a heat wave was recorded today as the mercury settled at 30.0 degree Celsius, which is 5.6 degree Celsius above normal.

