Azerbaijan, Belarus Seek Ways To Boost Multidimensional Co-Op

Warm relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, two post-Sovietcountries, span more than three decades. Belarus has always closelysupported the country, both in the political and economic arena,since the time when Azerbaijan regained its independence for thesecond time.

Belarus defended Azerbaijan in the war of rights during theSecond Garabagh War, and most importantly, the country neverofficially recognised the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh.

Belarus-Azerbaijan relations can be considered quite dynamicthrough the prospects of economic relations as well. Thus, thetrade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus last year amounted to48 million US dollars, of which USD 43.4 mln went to Belarus andUSD 4.9 mln went to Azerbaijan's exports to Belarus. It should benoted that the trade volume between Azerbaijan and Belarusincreased from 100 mln US dollars to 146 million dollars in2008-2010.

Today, the state visit of the President of Belarus, AleksandrLukashenko, to Azerbaijan is aimed at the development ofcooperation between the two countries in various fields.

In accordance with official protocol rules, an official welcomeceremony was held for Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of theRepublic of Belarus, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan fora state visit.

In addition, official documents on cooperation in various fieldswere signed between the parties along with the ministers observingthem.

A number of memoranda signed between the ministers of customs,economy, MFA, and the heads of the executive committees were each astep that further strengthened the close cooperation between thetwo countries.

During the meeting, in one-on-one and expanded formats, meetingswere held between the heads of both countries. In addition,President Ilham Aliyev and President of Belarus, AleksandrLukashenko, made a statement to the press.

During the meeting between the presidents, President IlhamAliyev expressed his satisfaction with the initiative to strengthencooperation between the two states to his Belarusian counterpartand emphasised that this meeting was extremely effective.

'We have had a very detailed conversation on many issues of thebilateral agenda, as well as regional and international matters. Wehave once again confirmed the strategic nature of our relations. Wehighly value the trusting and creative partnership between ourcountries, which is based on mutual respect, friendship, andcooperation," President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Ilham Aliyev also talked about the meetings betweenthe ministers of the two countries and said that this meetingcontributed a lot to mutual understanding prior to the signing ofthe memoranda.

"Members of our delegations had the opportunity to communicateyesterday, and as far as I know the contacts were also veryeffective and positive. There are a lot of topics that need to beaddressed. Looking at the prospects of our interaction, we areobserving huge potential, an increase in trade turnover, andcontinued expansion of industrial cooperation, and collaboration inagriculture.”

In turn, the President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, toldhis counterpart that he highly values comprehensive relations withAzerbaijan and that Belarus should contribute to the ongoingconstruction works in Garabagh in the future.

"Now it is necessary to revive these lands. It takes time, ittakes a lot of effort. It is difficult to do it all in five,perhaps even in 10 years.

Therefore, Ilham Heydarovich, if we can help with anything, if wecan help by contributing to this. We have certain technologies, andyour specialists and ministers know these technologies well. Ifthey are suitable, if our equipment can be present and work here, Iasked Ilham Heydarovich during the one-on-one talks whether it ispossible to give some room to Belarus. Ilham Heydarovich hassupported this approach. I want our ministers to hear this aswell," the Belarusian President said.

At the same time, during the conversation at the meeting in theexpanded format, President Ilham Aliyev highly valued the work ofBelarusian companies in Garabagh and noted that Azerbaijanenvisions cooperation with Belarus in a more diverse and broadformat.

"Of course, we would be glad if Belarusian companies andenterprises participated in the restoration of liberatedterritories. Members of our delegations have also held discussionson this topic. The composition of delegations also speaks volumes speaks a lot about the issues that are on the agenda. But, ofcourse, they are not limited to the issues members of thedelegations are responsible for. So our cooperation is quitemultidimensional, with a good history and a good future," thepresident added.