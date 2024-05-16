China's Nitrocellulose Exports To Russia Soar Since Invasion Of Ukraine - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China's exports to Russia of nitrocellulose, a dual-use component that can be used in munitions production, have skyrocketed since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by NHK , based on an analysis of Chinese customs data since 2015, Ukrinform saw.

Nitrocellulose is a highly flammable compound used in the production of lacquers, coatings, as well as explosives.

It is noted that in the period from 2015 to 2021, China practically did not export any nitrocellulose to Russia. However, such exports have increased dramatically since May 2022, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

In 2022, China sold Russia slightly over 700 tons of nitrocellulose while in 2023, that volume almost doubled, exceeding 1,300 tons.

From January to March 2024, about 110 tons worth of the compound was exported.

China exports nitrocellulose to various countries, including the United States and France. However, the US is concerned about China's export of dual-purpose goods to Russia.

When U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China in April, he conveyed these concerns to Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other senior officials.

Chinese military expert Katsuya Yamamoto from the Japan Sasakawa Peace Foundation believes that if the export of this compound has increased significantly since the launch of full-scale aggression, this can obviously be seen as China's military aid to Russia

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Chinese government said it abides by WTO rules in trade with Russia and strictly controls the export of military-grade products and dual-purpose goods.