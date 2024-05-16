Zelensky Awards Soldiers Of 92Nd Assault Brigade In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the servicemen of the 92nd separate assault brigade named after Kish Ataman Ivan Sirko and presented them with state awards.

That's according to the president's website , Ukrinform reports.

The Cross of Military Merit was presented to Junior Lieutenant Denys Pylypchuk. Last year, he successfully organized an offensive and led his assault group near the village of Berkhivka in the Donetsk region. Denys Pylypchuk personally struck at the command-and-control points, concentrations of weapons and military equipment of the Russian invaders. This February, the group under his command destroyed two enemy IFVs and 12 occupiers near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region.

Two warriors received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, III class, and five others were awarded the Orders "For Courage", III class.

“I want to ask you to convey my gratitude to your brothers-in-arms from the 92nd brigade. You did not let the enemy get through; you are tough warriors. I am also grateful to other warriors from Kharkiv, who are fighting in other brigades, for defending Ukraine. Today we are here in such an important direction. Thank you and take care! I wish you strength, victory, and health to your families and friends,” Zelensky said.

The Head of State also heard a report by Brigade Commander Pavlo Fedosenko on the operational situation in their area of responsibility.

Photo/video: President's Office