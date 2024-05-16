Randstad Digital Acquires Torc, The AI-Powered Digital Talent Marketplace

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, May 16, 2024: Today, Randstad NV, the world's leading talent company announces that Randstad Digital has acquired Torc - a next-generation AI-powered talent marketplace platform with more than 25,000 digital talent enrolled worldwide, with a specific current emphasis on LATAM, the US & India. Torc, with its AI-driven platform, enables skill-based matching to connect digital talent to clients globally. This acquisition allows Randstad Digital, a leading digital enablement company, to further accelerate clients' access to digital talent, including global delivery centers, to meet its digital ambitions across cloud, data, digital engineering, and customer experience capabilities.



"The Torc acquisition strengthens Randstad's partner for talent strategy in our Digital specialization. Digital transformation needs access to specialized talent at scale and speed globally. Torc, with its enterprise-grade AI-powered talent marketplace, will redefine the talent experience, and speed of delivery, and strengthen Randstad Digital's capabilities in enabling our client's digital transformation," said Sander van' t Noordende, CEO of Randstad.



"As enterprises redefine the digital business model, the demand for specialized skills in AI, Cloud, Data, and CX, continues to increase," said Venu Lambu, CEO of Randstad Digital. "The acquisition of Torc is a direct response to this evolution and client needs. It expands our access to a diverse range of talent skill sets and a robust developer community from assessment to productivity. We are extremely excited to welcome an industry thought leader in open talent platforms, Michael Morris, Torc CEO and Co-Founder, and his team to Randstad Digital."



"Recognize is proud to have incubated Torc alongside a management team who are visionaries at the forefront of open talent platform innovation. As part of Randstad Digital, Torc will further accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled talent experience and delivery. Together, they will define the next-generation delivery model for technology and digital skills and services," said Francisco D'Souza, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Recognize.



About Randstad Digital



Randstad Digital is a trusted digital enablement partner that facilitates accelerated transformation for businesses by providing global talent, capacity, and solutions across specialized domains. Our digital talent solutions allow you to seamlessly scale your team while connecting you with skilled professionals around the world who align with your chosen technologies. Our focus lies in managed programs, and we empower businesses to move at speed and achieve goals efficiently. We support four service lines, including customer experience, cloud & infrastructure, data & analytics, and digital & product engineering in addition to three engagement models, including talent services, global delivery centers, and managed solutions. For more information, see



Randstad is a global talent leader with a vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital, and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse, and agile workforces they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills, and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all. For more information, see



About Torc



Torc, the nearshore intelligent talent network connecting quality remote developers with jobs, provides career growth opportunities for its community and a secure, AI-driven talent sourcing experience for companies. Backed by a board slate of technology and business veterans (Cognizant, Catalant, Atomic, Mozilla, Harvard) and the VCs investors Recognize and Asymmetric, Torc's emphasis on performance, productivity, and upskilling make it the preferred platform for on-demand technical talent and the companies that need to hire them.



About Recognize



Recognize is an investment platform exclusively focused on the digital services industry. The firm provides operational expertise, industry insights and strategic capital to innovative companies in this sector.

