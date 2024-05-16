Future Electronics To Attend The 2024 EDS Leadership Summit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease ) May 16, 2024 - Future Electronics will be attending the highly anticipated Electronics Distribution Show (EDS) Leadership Summit, set to take place from May 21-24, 2024, at Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada.



EDS is a unique event that combines multiple dimensions, serving as both an appointment-centered meeting place and a marketplace where conversation and conference lead to commerce. Attendees have the opportunity to explore industry trends, participate in formal and informal learning sessions, and connect with industry peers and experts.



Future Electronics will be represented by a team of over 25 marketing professionals, where they will engage in meetings with key manufacturers, local representatives, and customers. With a packed agenda spanning four days, the team aims to strategize and establish goals for the company.



Future Electronics will also host a signature event at EDS on Wednesday, May 22nd, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM at FuHu in Resorts World, providing a platform for networking and collaboration among industry professionals.



We are excited to be part of this premier event, and look forward to connecting with industry leaders, forging new partnerships, and exploring exciting opportunities for growth and collaboration.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



