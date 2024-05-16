Kuwait Chief Of Staff Urges Military Personnel To Dedicate Themselves To Homeland

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- Chief of the General Staff of Kuwait Army Air Marshal Bandar Al-Muzayan on Thursday called on military personnel to live up to the trust placed in them and dedicate themselves to the safety of the homeland.

In an address to the graduates of the 108th non-commissioned officers' course and 108th personnel's course combined with the 17th Maghawir's (Special Forces') course, Al-Muzayan spoke highly of the efforts of the Maghawir brigade to build the capacity of the military personnel and enhance their preparedness through military science and field training.

The graduation ceremony was held under auspices and in presence of Air Marshal Al-Muzayan, according to a statement from the General Staff HQ.

The Chief of the General Staff reaffirmed the readiness of the Kuwait Army to carry out any mission to protect the security and stability of the dear homeland under the leadership of His Highness the Amir and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On his part, Commander of Maghawir 25 Brigade Brig. Staff Nasser Barrak said the just-ended courses focused on field combat skills and chemical warfare defense.

The trainees were provided with techniques of mobilization, field combat, and engagement in mountainous areas, as well as training on communication systems and topographic study, Brig. Barrak noted in a statement.

During the ceremony, the graduates paraded their military skills and combat capabilities whether individually or collectively, and then the Chief of the General Staff handed them certificates and awards.

The ceremony gathered senior officers from the ministries of defense and interior and the National Guards as well as families of the graduates. (end)

