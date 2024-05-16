King Meets UN Chief, Warns Of Catastrophic Humanitarian Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Sakhir, May 16 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a meeting on Thursday with United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres, warned of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, which demands urgent international action to prevent further exacerbation.During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain, His Majesty stressed the need to step up efforts to maximise the delivery of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to the Strip, without interruption or delay.The King warned against the dangers of obstructing the work of humanitarian relief organisations in Gaza, stressing the need to protect aid workers.His Majesty and the UN chief reaffirmed the need to maintain support for UNRWA, which is a vital lifeline for nearly 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, in addition to the much needed services it provides to millions of Palestinian refugees elsewhere in the region.The King stressed the importance of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as protecting civilians, reaffirming Jordan's rejection of the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.