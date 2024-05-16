Abdallat Highlights Crown Prince's Role In Youth, Human Rights At Aqaba Symposium

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 16 (Petra) -- Dr. Khalil Abdallat, Director of the Human Rights Unit in the Prime Minister's Office, emphasized the significant role of His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, in promoting youth engagement in human rights and fostering peaceful societies.This was highlighted during the opening of a symposium on the universal periodic review mechanism of human rights in Aqaba on Thursday, attended by representatives from civil society organizations and youth.Abdallat noted that Security Council Resolution No. 2250, adopted in December 2015, was initiated by Jordan and supported by Crown Prince Hussein, who chaired a Security Council session on "Maintaining International Peace and Security: The Role of Youth in Combating Extremism and Promoting Peace." The resolution acknowledges the role of youth in building peace from an international peace and security perspective.He underscored Jordan's steadfast commitment to enhancing the human rights system nationally, stressing the importance of involving all societal members, including civil society institutions and youth, in this process."The universal periodic review of human rights mechanism is a powerful tool for promoting a culture of respect for human rights at the national level, providing states with the opportunity to showcase their achievements and receive recommendations from other member states on improving their human rights record," Abdallat stated.He added that Jordan takes pride in its distinguished record of interaction with the universal periodic review mechanism, having submitted its last report in Geneva in 2024, which received high appreciation from the international community.Abdallat highlighted the crucial role of civil society institutions in implementing the comprehensive national plan for human rights, emphasizing that their participation ensures representation of all community opinions in policy formulation and implementation.He also discussed the National Youth Strategy 2019-2025, which aims to cultivate a generation capable of creativity, innovation, and high productivity. This strategy, reflecting the high level of interest from His Majesty King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein, directs the government to develop a youth strategy reflecting the state's increasing interest in this vital sector.Regarding the Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Volunteer Work, launched by the Crown Prince in 2021, Abdallat remarked, "The award aims to promote a culture of volunteerism, stimulate individual and institutional efforts, and enhance social responsibility. It appreciates the efforts of distinguished volunteerism with a positive impact on sustainable development."Ramzi Kabariti, Commissioner of Youth and Entrepreneurship in the Aqaba Regional Economic Authority, highlighted the authority's role in supporting youth initiatives by providing necessary opportunities and funding to contribute to regional development and achieve economic and social progress.He expressed readiness to offer technical support and implement human rights recommendations.Abdul Rahim Zawahra, Director General of the All Jordan Youth Commission, stressed that promoting a culture of human rights is a shared responsibility involving the government, civil society institutions, and individuals.He reiterated their commitment to raising awareness of human rights, enhancing young people's capabilities in this field, and equipping them with the knowledge and skills to be human rights ambassadors in their communities.The symposium is part of the Jordanian government's efforts to promote human rights culture and awareness across the Kingdom, reflecting its belief in the importance of respecting human dignity and basic rights to achieve sustainable development and prosperity.