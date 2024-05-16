LS Polls: Will Ensure All-Round Development, Says BJP Candidate From Patiala

(MENAFN- IANS) Patiala (Punjab), May 16 (IANS) BJP's candidate from the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, Preneet Kaur, on Thursday said with the power of trust given by the people, the 'daughter of Patiala', once elected, will ensure all-round development.

"People of Patiala will see five times more development in the next five years," she said, adding that one of the main reasons for this was whatever promises Prime Minister Narendra Modi made to the people regarding development are fulfilled.

Addressing a public meeting in the Anand Nagar area in the Patiala (Rural) Assembly constituency, Kaur said: "PM Modi is going to become the Prime Minister of India for the third time. If Patiala allows me to be a part of PM Modi's team, I will bring a lot of development to Patiala.

"Apart from creating new employment opportunities, a tremendous revolution will be brought about in business. PM Modi has made road, train, and air travel easy, but the highway express being built from Delhi to Katra will give new heights to business in Patiala district. Besides, the double-track railway lines, once constructed, will open the way for business in Patiala," Kaur further said.

"Today, the economic system in Punjab has deteriorated. Our children are leaving their families and going abroad. The future of children and the country is in danger at this time and, to fix it, it is necessary to give the responsibility of the country to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.

Sitting MP Preneet Kaur has been pitted against Congress candidate and noted cardiologist Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, 72.

Dharamvira Gandhi defeated Preneet Kaur in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when he was contesting on an AAP ticket.

This time, the AAP has fielded Health Minister, Balbir Singh, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has reposed faith in two-time legislator and realtor, N.K. Sharma, the first Hindu face of the party from the Sikh-dominated seat. Patiala, one of the 13 Parliamentary constituencies in Punjab, has been a bastion of the Congress.

Polling in Punjab for all 13 seats is scheduled in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1.