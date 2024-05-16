Swiss Village Of Lauterbrunnen Mulls Venice-Style Tourist Entry Charge

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) From Machu Picchu to Venice, overtourism at“must-see” sites is a global problem with complex causes. Lauterbrunnen, with its Instagram-friendly Alpine waterfalls and cliffs, is also a victim. It is now considering whether to follow Venice and start charging day-trippers for access.





This content was published on May 16, 2024 - 17:15 7 minutes

Born in London, Simon is a multimedia journalist who has worked for since 2006. He speaks French, German and Spanish and focuses on science, technology and innovation issues.



More from this author English Department

Lauterbrunnen in the Bernese Oberland is a picture-postcard setting. Nestled in a lush valley, its soaring cliffs, snowy peaks, 300-metre Staubbach Falls and Alpine charm have made it a popular destination, especially on social media.

The downside is that the village of 2,400 residents now suffers from congested streets, car parks and public transport, rubbish-strewn roads and higher rents.“We feel like employees in an amusement park,” village priest Markus Tschanz told Swiss public radio, SRF, last year.

Tired of too many tourists, the local authorities have created a working group to find ways of curbing overtourism. One measure under consideration is to follow Venice and charge passing guests CHF5 ($5.50)-CHF10 a day, the Berner Zeitung reportedExternal link this week.

Venice last month became the first city in the world to introduce a payment system for tourists in an effort to thin the crowds that throng the canals during the peak holiday season. It is being tested for 29 days.

More More Mass tourism:“We feel like employees in a theme park”

This content was published on Sep 27, 2023 Badly behaved tourist, trash and traffic jams: Tourism has become a problem in Lauterbrunnen, a picturesque region in the Bernese mountains.

Read more: Mass tourism:“We feel like employees in a theme park”