Shahi Exports Partners With Little King Global To Launch Synthetic Fabric Facility In Shivamogga

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bangalore, May 16 (KNN) Shahi Exports has announced a joint venture with Little King Global, a premier synthetic sportswear fabric manufacturer from Taiwan. The partnership aims to establish a state-of-the-art processing unit for synthetic performance fabrics in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

This new facility is expected to boost employment opportunities in the region, positioning Shahi Exports as one of the largest employers in the manufacturing sector in Shivamogga.

The production line is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2024, with an initial production capacity of 500 tonnes per month.

Ramalingam T., CEO of the Knits Division, Shahi Exports, expressed enthusiasm for the venture, stating, "This is an important step for us to expand our footprint and focus on enhancing our product portfolio.”

“Our partnership with Little King Global is not just a venture but a commitment to our customers, assuring them access to the very best in class when it comes to synthetic fabrics," he mentioned.

The joint venture aims to leverage the expertise of both companies to cater to the growing demand for high-quality synthetic fabrics in the sportswear and performance apparel markets.

By combining Shahi Exports' manufacturing prowess and Little King Global's expertise in synthetic fabric production, the facility is poised to become a significant player in the industry.

Moreover, the companies have ambitious plans to double the production capacity to 1,000 tonnes per month in the future, further strengthening their position in the market.

The strategic location of the facility in Shivamogga is expected to provide logistical advantages and access to skilled labour, contributing to the region's economic development and job creation efforts.

(KNN Bureau)