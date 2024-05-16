Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF), Other Mineral Exploration Companies Watching 2024 Budget Impact

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Canada's 2024 budget builds upon earlier commitments to mining industry, strategy

Changes to the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit have potential to impact mining exploration Aston Bay, other mining companies make up Canada's mining industry, which is a major sector of the country's economy

Last week Canada officials released the official budget, which included a mix of measures that will impact the country's mining and mineral exploration sector ( ).

Aston Bay Holdings (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) , a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Canada's Nunavut territory, may be impacted by the announcement, along with other Canada-based mining companies.

According to the Mining Association of Canada (“MAC”), Canada's 2024 budget“builds upon earlier commitments in Budget 2023, as well as in the 2023 Fall Economic Statement and the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ATBHF are available in the company's newsroom at

