Miningnewsbreaks Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Capitalizing On World's Ambitions For Carbon-Neutral Future

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) , a Calgary-based Canadian natural resource development and exploration company, has sought to cater to the ongoing energy transition through the exploration and development of high-grade nickel sulfide developments.“Forecasts suggest that by 2040, electric vehicles ('EVs') will comprise over 50% of annual passenger vehicles sales, as manufacturers and customers transition to cleaner forms of transportation in a bid to limit and curb the harmful emissions currently contributing to global warming. In turn, the surge in electric vehicle manufacturing and sales have significantly escalated the demand for crucial raw material inputs such as nickel within the electric vehicle supply chain,” a recent article reads.“Nestled within the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Canada's Saskatchewan province, Fathom Nickel's two sites, namely the Albert Lake Project and the Gochager Lake Project, respectively, have played host to historic artisan mining operations, with Fathom Nickel now seeking to build upon the prior activity.”
About Fathom Nickel Inc.
Fathom is a junior exploration company focused on exploring for and developing world class nickel camps in the province of Saskatchewan.
