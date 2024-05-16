18Th International Caspian Investment Forum Started Its Work In Prague

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 16, the 18th International Caspian Investment Forumstarted its work in Prague with 18 speakers, a record number ofspeakers among the forums held so far, Azernews reports.

After the registration of participants and welcome coffeenetworking, the forum guests got acquainted with the art and bookexhibition demonstrated in the hall of the Prague Congress Centre books of famous poetess Leyla Begim, member of the Union ofWriters of Azerbaijan, the British Poetry Society, the EuropeanCongress of Writers, and the founder of the“Natavan” society, aswell as Bahram Baghirzadeh, Honoured Artist of the AzerbaijanRepublic, impressed the participants of the forum.

After the opening ceremony and welcome speech by moderatorTeymur Akhundov, Financial Chain Corporation Czechia CountryManager, the forum started its work. Adish Mammadov, Ambassador ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan to the Czech Republic, Egemen Baghish,Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the Czech Republic andZaur Gadirov, Managing Partner of Financial Chain Corporation andChairman of the Board of Caspian Energy Club Czechia, greeted theparticipants and stressed the importance of such an event in thedevelopment of economic relations between the countries.

Then the 18th International Caspian Investment Forum started itssessions. The first session was called Regulatory Environment:Navigating the Complex Regulatory Framework of the EU andUnderstanding its Impact on Business Operating within its Borders,the speakers of which were Martin Postpisil, Director of theDepartment of Foreign Economic Policies of the Ministry of Industryand Trade of the Czech Republic, Petr Krumphanzl, Economist,advisor, and former Chairman of the CZ-UKR Chamber of Commerce andKamil Blazek, Chairman of the Association of ForeignInvestments.

The two-day 18th International Caspian Investment Forumcontinues its first-day sessions and panel discussions.

It should be noted that the purpose of the event is to expandbusiness ties between countries, create new opportunities forinvestment and cooperation, and exchange ideas about the businessenvironments of different countries. Joint Bridges and CaspianEnergy Club Czechia are the organisers of the forum, which was heldwith the participation of both representatives of governmentagencies and potential business partners.

The platinum sponsor is Financial Chain Corporation. Officialsupport is provided by the Azerbaijan Republic Embassy in the CzechRepublic and the Embassy of the Republic of Turkiye in the CzechRepublic. Energazer, Philips, and Evintel companies are sponsors ofthe forum.