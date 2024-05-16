Plutus Health To Showcase Innovative RCM Solutions At HFMA Texas State Conference 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Plutus Health Inc., a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) services, has announced that it will exhibit at the upcoming HFMA Texas State Conference 2024. The biggest education and networking event will take place from May 19 to May 21 at the Hyatt Regency in Austin.



At Booth #3, Plutus Health, a top-notch automated healthcare RCM solutions provider, will highlight its comprehensive suite of tech-enabled RCM solutions engineered to drive efficiency, minimize denials, maximize reimbursement, and increase client satisfaction. Conference attendees are encouraged to meet with RCM experts from Plutus Health, who will demonstrate how the company's cutting-edge offerings resolve complex revenue cycle challenges.



"We are excited to be a part of the HFMA Texas State Conference 2024," said Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health Inc. "This conference provides an exceptional platform for us to demonstrate how our innovative, automated RCM solutions can empower healthcare providers to reduce denials, increase collections, and improve client satisfaction."



Plutus Health RCM solutions span the entire revenue cycle, from patient intake and medical coding to accounts receivable management and denial prevention. Leveraging RPA and machine learning, these tools streamline workflows, increase productivity, and ultimately improve profitability for healthcare organizations.



At the event, Plutus Health will provide complimentary RCM assessments to help attendees identify potential revenue leakage and uncover opportunities to enhance their financial operations. This comprehensive analysis offers valuable insights to achieve best-in-class performance.



"As an industry leader in healthcare RCM technology, we remain dedicated to delivering innovative medical billing solutions that accelerate payments and maximize recoveries," added Thomas. "Our team is eager to connect with providers, share our RCM expertise, and explore strategies to optimize their revenue cycle management in healthcare organizations."



Those attending the HFMA Texas 2024 conference can visit Booth #3 to schedule a consultation with Plutus Health's RCM specialists and learn more about transforming their financial operations.

