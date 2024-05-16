Amir Leaves Bahrain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani departed today from the Kingdom of Bahrain, after participating in the opening session of the 33rd Arab Summit.

The Amir was accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with an official delegation.