33Rd Arab Summit Convenes In Manama

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Manama, May 16 (Petra) - The 33rd Arab Summit commenced in the Bahraini capital, Manama, on Thursday. His Majesty King Abdullah II is leading the Jordanian delegation at the summit.Accompanying His Majesty are Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, Director of His Majesty's Office Jaafar Hassan, and Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League Amjad Adaileh.The agenda for the summit encompasses nine key topics, spanning the spectrum of joint Arab action across political, economic, social, cultural, and security domains, as well as collaboration with international and regional entities.Of particular significance is a dedicated session addressing the Palestinian issue and the Arab-Israeli conflict, focusing on initiatives to activate the Arab Peace Initiative, address Israeli transgressions in Jerusalem, bolster support for Palestine's budget, uphold the resilience of the Palestinian people, address UNRWA's operational challenges, and monitor developments related to settlement expansion, the apartheid wall, and detainees.Additionally, the agenda features discussions on Arab affairs and national security, covering critical issues such as solidarity with Lebanon, the evolving situation in Syria, efforts to foster peace and development in Sudan, Libya and Yemen.