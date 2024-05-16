Israeli Occupation's Aggression Claims 39 Lives In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 16 (Petra) - The Gaza Ministry of Health has reported four massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of 39 lives and injuries to 64 individuals within the past 24 hours.In its daily statistical report on casualties resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression spanning 222 days, the Ministry added that numerous victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.The Ministry stated that the toll of the Israeli aggression has surged to a staggering 35,272 deaths and 79,205 injuries since October 7 of last year.